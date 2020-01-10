Image copyright PA Media Image caption The wolf moon - the first full moon of the year - is pictured here above Menwith Hill, near Harrogate

Skywatchers are being treated to the first full moon of 2020 - known as a "wolf moon" - as it coincides with a lunar eclipse.

Those gazing up at the skies should, weather permitting, see a penumbral lunar eclipse, which happens when the moon passes through the Earth's shadow.

The phenomenon, which began at 17:00 GMT in the UK and is expected to end at around 21:00, will see the moon move into Earth's penumbra, or outer shadow, causing it to look darker than normal.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption St Michael's Tower is seen on Glastonbury Tor, as a full moon rises in Somerset

Image copyright Reuters Image caption At the Sussex Downs, the moon looms across a sunset horizon

Ed Bloomer, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, said people in the UK should be able to see the display "nice and clearly".

"It will be rising in the east as the sun sets in the west, and we'll be able to observe it throughout the night," he said.

The Met Office said "lovely clear skies" were expected for south-east England. But skies may be cloudier in the western parts of the country, with heavy rain expected across northern Ireland and Scotland.

The next full moon will occur on 9 February, which is known as "snow moon".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption This image was taken by St Mary's lighthouse at Whitley Bay, in Northumberland

Image copyright Reuters Image caption In Ronda, near Malaga, Spain, the moon is seen rising behind a tree and power lines

All images are subject to copyright.