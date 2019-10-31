Image copyright Getty Images

Just a day after the President of Chile said his country could no longer hold the world's annual climate conference, Spain has offered to host it in Madrid.

The critical meeting, called COP25, was due to take place in Santiago for two weeks from 3 December.

Chilean President Sebastián Piñera said his government needed "to prioritise re-establishing public order" after serious anti-government protests.

Spain's offer will be considered by the UN's climate body next week.

The Spanish government said it considers multilateral action on climate change to be a priority for the UN.

