Lithium-ion batteries take chemistry Nobel
Three scientists have been awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the development of lithium-ion batteries.
John B Goodenough, M Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino were announced as this year's winners at a ceremony in Stockholm.
At the age of 96, Prof Goodenough is the oldest person ever to win the award.
The laureates will share the prize money of nine million kronor (£738,000).
