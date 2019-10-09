Lithium-ion batteries take chemistry Nobel

Three scientists have been awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the development of lithium-ion batteries.

John B Goodenough, M Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino were announced as this year's winners at a ceremony in Stockholm.

At the age of 96, Prof Goodenough is the oldest person ever to win the award.

The laureates will share the prize money of nine million kronor (£738,000).

