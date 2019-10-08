Nobel prize in physics goes to cosmic discoveries

Image copyright ESO / M Kornmesser Image caption Artwork: Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz have won for their detection of the distant planet 51 Pegasi b

Three scientists have been awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics for "ground-breaking" discoveries about the Universe.

James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz were announced as this year's winners at a ceremony in Stockholm.

They were jointly awarded the prize for work on the evolution of the Universe and the discovery of a distant planet around a Sun-like star in 1995.

The winners will share the prize money of nine million kronor (£738,000).

