Autonomous boat makes oyster run

Image copyright SEA-KIT International Ltd Image caption The boat arrives in Oostende with the box of oysters

In a sign of things to come, an autonomous boat has just made a cargo run from the UK to Belgium.

The 12m-long Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) SEA-KIT Maxlimer crossed from West Mersea to Oostende on Monday night, carrying a box of oysters.

It relied on a range of technologies to safely navigate what is one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

The boat's owner says the trip was the first commercial crossing of the North Sea to be made by an autonomous vessel.

"This voyage has been months in the making, and to see it all come together is amazing," said Ben Simpson of SEA-KIT International Ltd.

“[The USV's] potential lies in its ability to be adapted to a range of tasks, whether it be transit, hydrographic surveys, environmental missions, or marine safety and security. We’re tremendously excited to push the technology to its limits and see what we can achieve."

The boat makes use of a communications and control system known as Global Situational Awareness via Internet.

This allows an operator to remotely access CCTV footage, thermal imaging and radar through the boat, as well as listen live to the USV’s surroundings and even communicate with others in the vicinity.

SEA-KIT Maxlimer was originally developed to take part in the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE, which is seeking novel methods to map the seafloor.

The USV is able to deploy and recover a specialist sonar-equipped autonomous underwater vehicle that can undertake bathymetric surveys.

Monday night's crossing of the Channel was supported by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, the Department for Transport, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, partners in Belgium, and the European Space Agency.

SEA-KIT Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV)

Image copyright SEA-KIT INTERNATIONAL/Hushcraft Image caption Future concepts: Many different applications are being considered for the boat