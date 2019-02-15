Space harpoon skewers 'orbital debris'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A harpoon was fired to catch some debris successfully

The British-led mission to test techniques to clear up space junk has demonstrated a harpoon in orbit.

The RemoveDebris satellite fired the projectile into a target board held at a distance on the end of a boom.

Video of the event shows the miniature spear fly straight and true, and with such force that it actually breaks the target structure.

But, importantly, the harpoon's barbs deploy and hold on to the board, preventing it from floating away.

Prof Guglielmo Aglietti, from the University of Surrey, is the principal investigator on the mission. He declared the experiment a total success.

"You see the harpoon hit the target in the centre, as expected, and get embedded. The target comes off the boom, but that's not a problem because the harpoon is tethered; it's attached to a wire. So all elements worked," he told BBC News.

The £13m RemoveDebris project was launched last year to showcase ways of tackling the growing litter problem in orbit.

Image copyright AIRBUS Image caption The target breaks off the boom when the harpoon hits home

More than 60 years of space activity have left something like 8,000 tonnes of material wandering aimlessly around the planet.

From old rocket parts to broken fragments of spacecraft - this waste now poses a serious collision hazard to operational satellites that deliver important services, such as telecommunications and weather observations.

RemoveDebris is a 100kg satellite that carries a number of demonstration technologies that could be used in the future to snare this sky-high rubbish.

It has already shown how a net could be used to capture a piece of junk.

It has also run the rule over a novel tracking system. This vision-based navigation (VBN) technology essentially tells a hunter spacecraft how its prey is behaving - how it's moving and even tumbling.

The harpoon was the penultimate experiment before RemoveDebris deploys a big membrane to accelerate its fall to Earth. This end-of-mission "sail" will catch the residual air molecules at the satellite's altitude of 400km and pull it down more quickly than would normally be the case.

"It's now really up to our partners in industry as to where they take these technologies," said Prof Aglietti.

"As a university, we've given a proof of concept for the basic ideas; we've shown the technology-readiness has reached a certain level. It's now for industry to turn these concepts into a commercial product or business."

It is widely accepted that a range of technologies will be needed to tackle the junk problem.

Other concepts are being developed that involve robotic arms reaching out and grabbing debris. But these systems would work best only only co-operative targets.

If the junk was tumbling at speed, a net or a harpoon may be the better options.

Half the funding for RemoveDebris has come from the European Commission; the other half has come from the 10 companies and institutes involved in the project.

These include Surrey Satellite Technology Limited, from where the mission is being overseen; and Airbus, which developed the harpoon technology.