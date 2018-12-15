Climate change talks agree details to implement Paris deal
15 December 2018
Nearly 200 nations have agreed rules on implementing the 2015 Paris agreement.
After marathon talks in Katowice, Poland, the rulebook was approved unanimously on Saturday evening.
The final session was delayed by more than 30 hours amid an ongoing stand-off over the question of carbon credits and carbon markets to reduce emissions.
Rich nations often reduce emissions by paying for carbon-cutting projects in other countries. But these programmes are very difficult to police.