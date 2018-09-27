Hayabusa 2 rovers send new images from Ryugu surface
Japan's space agency (Jaxa) has released new images from the robot rovers it has deployed to the surface of an asteroid.
The photos reveal new details of the surface of the space rock, which is known as Ryugu.
On 21 September, the rovers were released on to the surface by the "mothership", Hayabusa 2.
Hayabusa 2 reached Ryugu in June after a three-and-a-half-year journey.
The pictures show in clear relief the rough, boulder-strewn landscape of this unusual Solar System body.
On Friday, Hayabusa 2 descended to about 60m in order to released the rovers, which had been stored in a container on the base of the spacecraft.
One of the principal concerns for deployment was Ryugu's rougher-than-expected surface, which is carpeted with boulders and has very few smooth patches.
The 1kg rovers are equipped with wide-angle and stereo cameras to send back pictures. Spine-like projections from the edges of the hoppers are sensors that will measure surface temperatures on the asteroid.
They can hop and float around thanks to motor-powered internal rotors, which propel the robots across the asteroid.
Follow Paul on Twitter.