The surfers of Tynemouth

Benjamin Berry

"I'm originally from Bude, in Cornwall, but I prefer surfing up here as it's more mellow. My dad was a surfer. Somehow I'm a glutton for punishment as I like going out in the worst possible conditions.

"I think the North East is the way Cornwall was 30 or 40 years ago. When I was a kid, I used to watch Sam Lamiroy, a pro surfer from Tynemouth, and I knew I'd end up here - that and football. I support Newcastle. It's often a Newcastle FC family in the water too. We can talk about the pain of football while out in the water.

"My father-in-law goes out on to the beach every morning at 06:00 and does a beach sweep - he has his own bin. This is typical. People use the beach here and they don't feel shut out from it.

"The thing is that the beach is connected to the city - a few stops along [on the Metro] and you can be in some of the most deprived parts of the country.

"I moved here 10 years ago. I'm a teacher in a secondary school on the coast. Often I'll try and get a surf in before school. The only time it is difficult is when you want to go in again and your wet suit is on the washing-line and it hasn't dried in time.

"Dawn is the best time, especially at this time of the year. If you can get in at 07:30 - that's the whole North Sea thing. It's elemental, it's dark, it's not fashionable is it?"