How much warmer is your city?

The world is getting hotter. July 2019 was one of the warmest months ever recorded - and July temperatures almost everywhere on Earth have been higher in the last 10 years compared with 1880-1900, as this globe shows. Scroll below to find out how the temperature in 1,000 major cities across the world has changed already and how much it could increase by in the coming years.

Scientists have warned we must limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. That's compared to the temperatures in 1850-1900, before widespread industrialisation.

The earth has already warmed about 1C since then.

That may not sound like much, but if countries don't act to limit warming, our world could face "catastrophic change", according to the leading international body on global warming, the IPCC.

Sea levels will rise, risking the displacement of hundreds of millions of people. We'll also face more extreme weather such as droughts, heatwaves and heavy rains, and our ability to grow crops like rice, maize and wheat would be in danger.

If global warming continues at today's rate, temperatures may rise by 3-5C by the end of the century.