Does the UK owe the EU £39bn?
How much is the UK expected to pay the EU after Brexit?
- 15 June 2019
- From the section UK Politics
US economy under Trump: Greatest in history?
Is the US economy under President Trump the best it's ever been?
- 20 June 2019
- From the section World
Fact-checking the Tory leadership candidates' claims
Reality Check assesses some of the claims made in the leadership debate.
- 18 June 2019
- From the section UK Politics
Would obscure trade rule help with no-deal Brexit?
- 24 June 2019
- From the section UK
Syria: Who's in control of Idlib?
- 22 June 2019
- From the section World
How widespread is school lunch debt in the US?
- 23 June 2019
- From the section US & Canada
