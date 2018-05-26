Brexit
UK 'playing hide and seek' in EU talks
The EU's Brexit chief says negotiations must speed up in order to reach a deal on a future relationship.
- 26 May 2018
- From the section UK
UK official warns EU over Brexit 'insult'
A senior EU official describes the UK's negotiating position as a "fantasy", after talks in Brussels.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
UK wants £1bn Galileo costs back from EU
The UK steps up its war of words with the EU over being shut out of new satellite navigation system.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
Carney warns on 'disorderly Brexit' fallout
Bank of England signals a “disorderly” departure from the EU could put off interest rate rises to support the economy.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Business
Aide quits government 'to fight for Brexit'
- 25 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
MPs: UK might have to extend customs union
- 24 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Tories need new leadership - Cummings
- 24 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
'Labour would be neutral in border poll'
- 24 May 2018
- From the section N. Ireland Politics
- comments
Brexit customs plan 'could cost £20bn'
- 23 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
May defends customs Brexit 'backstop'
- 21 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
Blair attacks Labour's Brexit position
- 22 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Carney: Brexit has cost households £900
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Business
- comments
PM 'will pay' for post-Brexit science deal
- 21 May 2018
- From the section Science & Environment
Gove: Brexit voters not 'identitarians'
- 21 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
UKIP 'should fold' if Brexit deal right
- 20 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Corbyn tells May to step aside on Brexit
- 16 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
Holyrood refuses consent for Brexit bill
- 15 May 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
- comments
UK promises 'significant' Brexit paper
- 16 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
Hunt warns Johnson over customs comments
- 14 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
UK needs Brexit 'safe harbour' - Miliband
- 14 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
Leave.EU fined £70,000 over Brexit spending
- 11 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Foster wants 'less rhetoric' from the EU
- 6 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
In full: Sir John Major speaks to Laura Kuenssberg
- 28 February 2018
- From the section UK Politics
DUP: 'The entirety of the UK is leaving the EU'
- 8 December 2017
- From the section UK Politics
Ex-chancellor accuses chancellor of 'sabotage'
- 12 October 2017
- From the section UK Politics
New Zealand
A country happy to forget the UK's 'betrayal'
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Business
Reality Check
Chris Morris tackles questions sent in about Brexit
- 29 March 2018
- From the section UK
Quick guide
Why is Brexit taking so long?
- 27 March 2018
- From the section UK Politics
The top five clichés
Some of the Brexit words are a bit repetitive...
- 29 March 2018
- From the section UK
Reality Check
What is Jeremy Corbyn and Labour's position?
- 26 February 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Reality Check
What does Made in Britain mean for Brexit?
- 26 March 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Law after Brexit
Why English courts are opening in the EU
- 28 February 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
Reality Check
What have EU leaders agreed so far on Brexit?
- 23 March 2018
- From the section UK
May's Brexit speech
Focusing on the key lines from the prime minister
- 2 March 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Watch/Listen
