Parliaments

Live Luxembourg PM addresses MEPs

Xavier Bettel

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel makes a speech on the future of the EU at the European Parliament.

MSPs back Planning Bill

people drawing plans

MSPs agree to the general principles of the Planning Bill but calls are made for substantial changes.

Brexit bill to be in Commons 'in weeks'

Andrea Leadsom

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom does not say when the EU Withdrawal Bill will return to the Commons, following Lords defeats, but says Brexit legislation will be "a matter of weeks not months".

Hinkley Point mud dumping worries debated in Senedd

Hinckley Point

Plans to move mud from alongside the Hinkley Point nuclear site in Somerset to a dumping ground off Cardiff Bay have been debated by AMs.

'No interest' in making RHI value for money

Burning £20 notes

Ofgem director Chris Poulton faces the RHI Inquiry to answer questions on his role in the botched energy scheme.

What's on in Parliament?

Opportunities to consider amendments litter Parliament's agenda in the week ahead - but not the eagerly-awaited EU Withdrawal Bill.

18 May 2018
Mark D'Arcy Parliamentary correspondent

What's on BBC Parliament

