UK Politics
Top Stories
Lucas to step down as Green co-leader
The Brighton Pavilion MP says the party will remain a "bold alternative" under new leadership.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Related content
Davidson urges May to drop migration target
The Scottish Tory leader says cutting migration to the tens of thousands does not fit the UK's needs.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
Coffee cups ban in government buildings
Single-use cups will be removed from next week in a move to reduce plastic pollution.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Scotland
UK drone users face safety tests or fines
- 30 May 2018
- From the section UK
EU tightens law on foreign temp workers
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Anti-Brexit tycoon Soros: EU 'in crisis'
- 29 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Free schools boost for north-east England
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Family & Education
- comments
Greens prepare for leadership contest
- 29 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
May told abortion reform 'is feminist test'
- 29 May 2018
- From the section UK
Ex-EDL chief Robinson jailed for contempt
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
Foreign secretary 'needs more authority'
- 29 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
Laird to be Scottish Labour deputy leader
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
Watch/Listen
Brokenshire: There were some pretty dark moments
- 25 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Features & Analysis
'Nobody puts Shetland in a box'
Should public bodies be banned from doing this?
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Scotland
Guide: Italy's political crisis
Populists angry a technocrat government is being formed
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Reality Check
Would customs plan cost up to £20bn a year?
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Business
Political Thinking
NUS President Shakira Martin on how education saved her
- 25 May 2018
Pienaar's podcast
Wollaston and Milton on abortion laws in Northern Ireland
- 27 May 2018
Our Experts
NHS: Ministers still wrestling with long-term cash needs
As a report calls for a 4% increase in annual funding to improve the NHS in England, there is no sign ministers have agreed what is required and what they can afford.
Brexit: Customs union plan brewing in Whitehall
Officials - and even some ministers - hope to convince Theresa May to stay in some form of customs union.
What's on in Parliament?
Opportunities to consider amendments litter Parliament's agenda in the week ahead - but not the eagerly-awaited EU Withdrawal Bill.
In-depth guides
Brexit: All you need to know
- 24 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Party conferences 2017
- 24 October 2017
- From the section UK Politics
Election 2017: At-a-glance
- 9 June 2017
- From the section Election 2017
Watch/Listen
Brokenshire: There were some pretty dark moments
- 25 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- Send an SMS or MMS to 61124
- Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk
- Follow Have Your Say on Twitter
Follow Us
Elsewhere on the BBC
Controversial musicians
Six interviews that caused a stir
Daily news briefing direct to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter