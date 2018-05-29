N. Ireland Politics

May told abortion reform 'is feminist test'

Shami Chakrabarti and Theresa May

Labour issues a challenge to the prime minister to back calls to relax Northern Ireland's law.

  • 29 May 2018
  • From the section UK

What happened in Donegal?

The constituency was the only one in favour of keeping the abortion ban.

  • 27 May 2018
  • From the section Europe

Decisions, decisions?

After the incinerator ruling, will Stormont officials be stymied on policy?

Religion and the referendum

Catholic, Protestant and Muslim leaders share their stance on the upcoming Irish abortion referendum.

  • 18 May 2018
  • From the section Europe

Timeline: Ireland and abortion

BBC News NI takes a look back at the issue of abortion - one of the most controversial in Irish history.

  • 26 May 2018
  • From the section Europe

Watch The View

Mark Carruthers and guests on the week's political news

  • 1 May 2018

MP joins 'gammon' debate

Emma Little-Pengelly speaks out over the use of the term online

  • 14 May 2018

Former DPP says Troubles prosecutions should cease

Barra McGrory QC tells Mark Devenport the majority of HIU cases would not end in successful convictions.

18 May 2018
Mark Devenport Political editor, Northern Ireland

The latest live coverage of the UK's parliaments and assemblies from the BBC

  • 20 July 2017

