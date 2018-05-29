N. Ireland Politics
May told abortion reform 'is feminist test'
Labour issues a challenge to the prime minister to back calls to relax Northern Ireland's law.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section UK
NI women 'in limbo' over abortion law
High-profile campaigner Sarah Ewart urges the government to help liberalise NI abortion laws.
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Corbyn visits Harland & Wolff shipyard
Earlier the Labour leader crossed the Irish border and met business leaders concerned about Brexit.
- 25 May 2018
- From the section N. Ireland Politics
Foster says abortion vote no impact on NI
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
EU insists backstop must be NI-specific
- 24 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- comments
DUP ex-mayor banned for drink-driving
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Legacy consultation under MPs microscope
- 25 May 2018
- From the section N. Ireland Politics
Mike Pompeo 'has not considered' NI envoy
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
'Labour would be neutral in border poll'
- 24 May 2018
- From the section N. Ireland Politics
- comments
Extra 100,000 to vote in abortion referendum
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Europe
'Lock NI parties in room until deal' call
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
HMRC: No need for new border checkpoints
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Features & Analysis
What happened in Donegal?
The constituency was the only one in favour of keeping the abortion ban.
- 27 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Decisions, decisions?
After the incinerator ruling, will Stormont officials be stymied on policy?
- 18 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
- comments
Religion and the referendum
Catholic, Protestant and Muslim leaders share their stance on the upcoming Irish abortion referendum.
- 18 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Timeline: Ireland and abortion
BBC News NI takes a look back at the issue of abortion - one of the most controversial in Irish history.
- 26 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Watch The View
Mark Carruthers and guests on the week's political news
- 1 May 2018
MP joins 'gammon' debate
Emma Little-Pengelly speaks out over the use of the term online
- 14 May 2018
Former DPP says Troubles prosecutions should cease
Barra McGrory QC tells Mark Devenport the majority of HIU cases would not end in successful convictions.
