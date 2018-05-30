Northern Ireland
Top Stories
Investigation into Paisley event money
The MP insists a payment of £1,500 for a table at a dinner went directly to the hotel.
Related content
NI 'needs independent medical examiner'
The post was recommended by an inquiry into the deaths of five children from a shortage of sodium.
Ireland to examine NI abortion access
Leo Varadkar says he "imagined" current rules around cross-border healthcare access would remain.
NI party donations to be revealed
- 30 May 2018
- From the section N. Ireland Politics
Six in court charged over Bangor murder
New flag protocol to 'improve relations'
EU proposes to continue NI peace funds
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Man charged over car and roof damage
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Man guilty of 'sectarian' ear bite attack
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
May told abortion reform 'is feminist test'
- 29 May 2018
- From the section UK
Foyle and West
Watch/Listen
Republic of Ireland
Irish births incorrectly registered
Jastine Valdez's remains to be repatriated
Hundreds at vigil for murdered teen
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Features & Analysis
Islander honour
King of Tory gets Freedom of Donegal
Northern Ireland forecast
A look ahead to the weather over the next 24 hours
In pictures
A glorious bank holiday weekend.
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
'She will rest in peace'
Savita Halappanavar's family speak after Ireland's abortion referendum
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Europe
What happened in Donegal?
The only constituency in favour of keeping the abortion ban.
- 27 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Seismic shift
What the abortion referendum says about Ireland
- 26 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Northern Ireland Business
NI business groups issue plea to Bradley
- 29 May 2018
- From the section N. Ireland Politics
Tayto buys Pop Notch popcorn
Software firm's pre-tax profit rises
Sport
Sport Panama 0-0 Northern Ireland
Michael O'Neill gives three players their international debuts as Northern Ireland draw 0-0 against Panama in sweltering conditions.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Football
Sport BBC Sport NI to stream Costa Rica v NI
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Football
Sport Harrison continues impressive TT form
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Motorbikes
Sport Dunlop withdraws from Isle of Man TT
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Motorbikes
Watch/Listen
- Send an SMS or MMS to 61124
- Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk
- Follow Have Your Say on Twitter
Follow Us
Elsewhere on the BBC
Controversial musicians
Six interviews that caused a stir
Daily news briefing direct to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter