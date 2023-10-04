Cricket World Cup: A quick guide to the 2023 tournament

Click to expand

A quick guide to the 2023 Cricket World Cup Cricket fever is back, with the World Cup about to start. If you don't know your one-day thriller from your five-day marathon, or England's chances of retaining the trophy, here's what you need to know.

The World Cup is the biggest international event of the cricket calendar This year's event is held from the 5 October to 19 November and, like the football version, it occurs every four years and is the tournament every country wants to win. There are 10 teams taking part from around the world, and millions of fans will watch the matches.

There are two parts to the tournament: a 'round-robin' stage and knock outs The World Cup starts with a "round-robin" stage where the 10 teams play each other once. A victory earns two points and the top four teams go through to the semi-finals. The first-place team will play the side finishing fourth, with second and third place playing each other. The winners of each semi-final will meet in the final on 19 November.

The format in the World Cup is different to the Ashes Matches will be 50 overs per team, with an over being made up of six balls. Whoever makes the most runs - which is the unit of scoring - wins. This tournament is separate to test matches, like the Ashes series between England and Australia which are played over five days - or shorter T20 matches that last 20 overs for each side.

This competition is being held in India The tournament will be played across 10 venues in the country. Last time India hosted a 50 over World Cup was 2011, and they won. Each of the last three winners have been the hosts.

The hosts are the favourites to lift the trophy Top-ranked side and winners of the 1983 and 2011 tournaments, India, are considered the team to beat. Current holders England are also strong contenders, with five-time winners Australia and Pakistan the other countries tipped by the bookies. West Indies, who won the first ever edition in 1975 haven't qualified this time.

But there's been criticism over tickets and schedules Late changes to match dates, with some games being moved from its original slot have impacted fans' travel plans. And there have been complaints over ticket sales, with fans feeling it's been too difficult to get them.