GUAP Gala: The event celebrating under-represented creatives
- Published
You might think that the people behind one of the year's most exclusive events are naturally good at organising things.
Especially when the two long-time friends and business partners are the minds behind GUAP Gala, an extraordinary invite-only party taking place inside the Natural History Museum.
But Ibrahim Kamara and Jide Adetunji would be the first to admit that's not always been the case.
The 29-year-olds, from south London, both went to the University of Kent where they started Aff Party - a "traditional African party for uni students".
"It was so bad," says Ibrahim, multiple times.
"We had food, an after-party and all this stuff. But it was basically like Fyre Festival because we sold all of these things and most of them didn't happen."
Despite the setbacks, having an idea and bringing it to life inspired the two friends to do something else together.
"Aff Party had to walk so GUAP Gala could run," laughs Ibrahim.
And run it did.
Last year's debut event was reminiscent of Vogue editor Anna Wintour's famous Met Gala - and social media was flooded with photos of some of our favourite creatives donning flamboyant garments.
And Ibrahim sounds quite relaxed about the sequel.
He says: "Have you ever organised a birthday party?
"It's literally the same thing but on a bigger scale. Find a date, find a venue, find food and drink, and then find entertainment."
So… what is the GUAP Gala?
Ibrahim and Jide describe it as an "annual gala and award experience that's dedicated to celebrating creative excellence."
The two friends started it after feeling that culture awards ceremonies in the UK were often limited to honouring one field of creativity, such as the BRIT awards which celebrates music or the Baftas which is for films.
"There wasn't anything that celebrated creativity in its entirety, so that's everyone that makes up the creative industries from your photographers and stylists all the way to your music artists and your actors," Ibrahim explains.
"It's kind of putting everyone on the same playing field," he adds.
Last year's theme was Fairytale and Folklore while this year's is Cosmic Dreams, something Ibrahim says is inspired by the "time we are living in right now."
"We're in a world where the things that we used to see in films, a lot of that stuff is becoming a reality," he says.
Listen to If You Don't Know on BBC Sounds
Listen to the latest If You Don't Know podcast to hear more from the two friends behind the GUAP Gala and a revealing chat with BBC presenter Clive Myrie who explains why he said "no" to going on I'm a Celebrity…
However the theme is interpreted, prepare for it to be extravagant, with last year's guests dazzling in diamantes and looking fanciful in feathers.
This year's GUAP Gala is being hosted by BBC Radio 1Xtra's Remi Burgz and comedian Munya Chawawa. But those interested in attending won't be able to turn up or buy a ticket. It's strictly invite-only.
There are only 450 tickets for the seated dining event and, with 19 categories in the awards, half of them are allocated to nominees.
The remaining tickets go to creatives who Ibrahim and Jide say are doing great things in culture and community.
"It's kind of curated so that if you're in that room, there's a reason," explains Ibrahim.
GUAP started off as a magazine and has now evolved into a youth-led media platform and creative agency which Ibrahim and Jide say is "dedicated to discovering, showcasing and nurturing emerging creative and under-represented talent."
The duo say GUAP gave the artist Knucks his first magazine cover as well as J Hus and Brent Faiyaz.
So how do you spot the next big thing? For Ibrahim it's about having a good eye and ear but also trusting yourself.
"We were always that platform to spotlight the next generation," he says.
"The people who we think you should know, rather than who everyone thinks you should know. I think having that taste-making ability allowed us to stay ahead of the curve."
BBC 1Xtra is the official media partner for GUAP Gala 2023.