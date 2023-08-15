Bobbi Althoff: Who is the TikToker that interviewed Drake in bed?
If you've been scrolling through social media recently, chances are you'll have seen clips of Bobbi Althoff pop up.
The 26-year-old US TikToker turned podcaster has gone from sharing pregnancy updates to interviewing rappers at the top of their game.
Her videos have had over 100 million views and nearly 200 million likes.
She went viral when she interviewed Drake, a video which recently appears to have been removed, causing rumours of a feud.
Bobbi's teaser clips of a conversation with Drake in bed were first posted in July.
The full video unsurprisingly racked up millions of views on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram before suddenly disappearing.
Some fans online have called it a publicity stunt, while others say Bobbi is not self-made like she claims, which she rejects.
The US answer to Amelia Dimoldenberg?
Bobbi's known for her awkward and disarming interviewing style.
Her softly spoken and deadpan interviewing style has been likened to that of Amelia Dimoldenberg, who hosts Chicken Shop Date.
Amelia also predominantly interviews rappers and asks probing questions on the premise of being on a date with her guests.
In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Bobbi described herself more as an entertainer and comedian than a journalist.
"It's not a real interview. I'm not trying to get hard-hitting information about you."
Her series of podcast episodes is the second most popular comedy podcast on Spotify in the US - only beaten by heavyweight Joe Rogan.
Starting with a banana
If you've been following Bobbi since she first started sharing videos in 2021, interviewing celebrities might seem like quite a pivot.
Her first TikTok was her dancing with a banana - watched nearly two million times on the platform - and she then moved to sharing updates from her pregnancy and life as a mum.
She'd post tips and hacks as she balanced raising her two daughters, known online as Richard and Concrete.
It wasn't until February this year that she shared an update that she had filmed a pilot for her podcast.
She says it's always been her dream to have her own show but "everyone I showed it to said it was awful".
"But I proved them wrong."
Since then, her profile has grown, with a TikTok dance with rapper Armani White watched almost 19 million times.
The Drake interview
But Drake has been her biggest get.
She says she decided to "shoot my shot" with a DM to the multiple Grammy-award winner asking if he wanted to be interviewed.
In the video, the pair are seen under a duvet in bed, Drake with a cocktail in hand.
They discuss other rappers, including Tyga who Bobbi claims to have never heard of, and who features on the most recent episode of her podcast.
While the full interview has disappeared, short teaser clips remain on her YouTube channel.
As well as keeping the clips online, Bobbi has also kept a video of herself at one of Drake's concerts in California from Saturday on her Instagram profile after rumours of a spat between them.
There's been no official word from Bobbi or Drake over this apparent feud - and BBC Newsbeat has approached her for comment on why the video was taken down.