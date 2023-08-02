Jake Paul: YouTuber claims his dad physically abused him
YouTuber Jake Paul has claimed he was physically abused by his dad growing up.
The 26-year-old social media star-turned boxer made the allegations in a Netflix documentary about his life.
He said his father Greg "would slap" him when he was younger.
Greg Paul also took part in the show and denied the claims - saying he had "never laid a hand" on his sons but admitted to throwing them "on a couch couple times".
Jake's older brother Logan also described their father as "a menace" in the documentary.
The YouTuber, who is now a WWE wrestler, said his brother was "still traumatised to this day about how my dad treated him".
"And they still don't get along like they should," he said.
Logan also described their dad as "intense", saying: "Jake may throw around the word 'abusive.' I prefer not quite legal."
Defending himself in the documentary, Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child, Greg described his actions as something "dads are supposed to do".
Despite those allegations, both Jake and Logan credit their father for the success they've found online.
"He was so hard and so tough on us that my brother and I's imaginations really started to flare up," Jake says.
"So one day we get a camera, and we just start filming our lives."
Jake Paul has more than 20 million YouTube subscribers and nearly 24 million Instagram followers.
He has a 6-1 record as a professional boxer and is facing UFC star Nate Diaz in his next match this weekend.
