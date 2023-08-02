Dua Lipa faces new copyright lawsuit over hit Levitating

Dua Lipa at the London premier of the Barbie Movie in July 2023. The singer has her long hark hair pulled back into a high pony tail and wears a dark pink lipstick with neutral mkeup. She wears a large choker necklace made up of butterflies in gold, orange, blue and purple with matching earrings. She is photographed from the shoulders up in front of the pink Barbue logo and the gold straps of her dress can be seen over her shoulders.Getty Images
Dua Lipa is one of the biggest names in pop music
By Riyah Collins
Singer Dua Lipa is facing a multi-million dollar copyright claim over the use of a recording in her hit single Levitating.

The lawsuit was filed by musician Bosko Kante who claims the pop star used a recording made with his talk box in remixes of the song without permission.

The talk box is a wearable device that makes vocal vibrations sound like musical instruments.

Dua Lipa and her label Warner Music Group haven't responded to the claims.

Levitating is one of Dua Lipa's most popular tracks from her 2020 album Future Nostalgia.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles on Monday, claims Bosko is entitled to more than $20m (£15.6m).

It says British-Albanian star Dua Lipa had permission to use the talk box on the original recording but not on any remixes, Reuters has reported.

It alleges the 27-year-old reused the work without permission on further releases including The Blessed Madonna remix, which featured Madonna and Missy Elliott, another remix featuring DaBaby and a performance by Dua Lipa at the American Music Awards.

Bosko is yet to comment publicly on his claim, however Billboard reports his lawyers say he has made "numerous attempts" to resolve the matter, which they call a "blatant infringement" of his copyright.

They go on to say he had taken legal action because the singer and her label had shown "unwillingness to cooperate or accept responsibility".

It's not the first time Dua Lipa, who's currently in the charts with her song Dance the Night Away, has faced copyright claims over Levitating.

According to Reuters, a court complaint from reggae group Artikal Sound System was dismissed in June and a separate claim, by songwriters Sandy Linzer and L. Russell Brown is ongoing.

In 2021, she was also sued overclaims she put a paparazzi photo of herself on Instagram without permission.

