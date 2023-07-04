WWE: John Cena's UK WrestleMania call backed by MPs
- Published
WrestleMania's been going for 40 years and draws bigger crowds than World Cup finals - but it's never been held outside North America.
So it's fair to say superstar John Cena stunned British fans when he turned up in London to call for the WWE's flagship show to come to the UK.
Once the excitement died down it got them asking whether the match made in heaven could actually happen.
Well, a group of MPs say they want to "help" make it a reality.
Alex Davies-Jones is the co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Wrestling and says legendary grappler turned Hollywood actor Cena's appearance was a real shock.
"Nobody predicted John Cena coming out and announcing the possibility of a WrestleMania in the UK," she tells BBC Newsbeat.
"It was utterly incredible and got the whole place buzzing with excitement about the possibilities of what that could mean for wrestling fans, but also for the UK economy and also for future fans as well."
Some people have speculated that Cena's speech during Saturday's Money in the Bank event at the O2 means there are already plans to bring WrestleMania to the UK.
When he was asked about it after the show, one of WWE's bosses Triple H said: "Never say never."
But before fans get too excited, it isn't as simple as it might seem - or, as Triple H put it: "It's a lot more difficult than it appears."
WWE wants cities and countries to pay them to take events there in return for the boost it brings to local economies.
But Alex, who's the Labour MP for Pontypridd in Wales, says it's definitely something they will be working on.
"I would love for it to happen," she says.
"The APPG have already been talking about how we can help to make that happen in whatever way we can in terms of facilitating some conversations."
Alex says wrestling in the UK is having a "great resurgence" and points to AEW - another wrestling company - bringing their first show outside North America to Wembley Stadium in August.
"Whatever we can do to make the UK attractive to host wrestling on the world stage we are more than happy to help facilitate," she says.
"We would use our contact and negotiating skills to try and reach out to WWE, making conversations happen to try and promote the UK as a premier destination for world-class wrestling."
WrestleMania is one of WWE's 'big five' events - alongside Money in the Bank, which was the first major WWE event in London for 21 years.
And, after Cena's appearance at the O2, it seems like it's going to be hard to contain the excitement among fans about what could be next.
"I felt like I was going to cry. It felt unreal," Jessica told Newsbeat after the show.
Another fan, Kieron, said: "We always talk about that moment of going to WrestleMania and it being a bucket list moment so for it to be in the UK would be everything."