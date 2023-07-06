Cardiff e-bike crash: Rapper from Ely records track for funeral
- Published
JM is an aspiring rapper who's starting to make a name for himself in his local area.
But the 17-year-old's latest song was harder to make.
It's about his friends Ky and H - Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans - who died in an e-bike crash in Cardiff last month.
Their deaths, which happened after they were followed by a police van, sparked riots in the suburb of Ely.
Kyrees, 16, and Harvey, 15, are being buried in the same plot, and hundreds of people turned out for their funeral.
JM says he was asked by the boys' families to write a song that's being played at the service.
"Honestly it just came out of me, like my heart," he tells BBC Newsbeat.
"My heart was talking and it was really tough for me to make.
"When I was in a studio I spent a few hours trying to compose myself to actually spit it on a mic and hear it.
"But I'm glad their parents liked it and I'm glad how much they appreciate me for the song.
"Harvey's mum Nadine called me her superstar, that meant a lot."
JM now wears a chain around his neck which holds a locket containing a photo of Kyrees and Harvey.
The teenager was close with the two boys and they used to stay at each other's houses.
"They knew my family. I knew them properly," he says.
"Harvey told me if there's one thing you do make sure you make it for me.
"And obviously Kyrees, he just loved hearing my songs."
JM spends a lot of his time in the North Ely Youth Centre's recording studio with a music mentor - a place he says helped him structure his life.
"If I was going down a bad path, music has led me to the good path," he says.
"When I was younger growing up, I didn't really have no-one to fall back on, to talk to.
"The stuff I've been through and I've seen, a normal kid wouldn't really go through that."
"It's a youth centre but to me, and to other people, it's more than that."