Lil Nas X: Why are fans throwing things on stage?
Imagine performing on stage in front of thousands of people, then something is thrown at you from the crowd.
It feels like there's a video of a different - and weirder - object being chucked at an artist blowing up on social media every weekend.
Most recently, Lil Nas X seemed amused when a sex toy landed on the stage while he was performing in Sweden on Saturday.
But a few weeks ago popstar Bebe Rexha was injured and taken to hospital after being hit by a phone on stage.
The man charged with the incident said he thought "it would be funny", but it's no laughing matter for many artists.
Harry Styles was hit in the eye with a sweet at a gig in November and more recently Pink looked uncomfortable when a bag of human ashes was thrown on stage.
Sweet but Psycho singer Ava Max has also been slapped on stage and someone threw a bracelet at country singer Kelsea Ballerini on the weekend.
The Kelsea incident led singer Charlie Puth to plead with fans on Twitter saying "the trend... must come to an end" and that it's "disrespectful and very dangerous".
So why are some fans paying money to go and see musicians, only to start chucking things at them?
Dr Lucy Bennett is a lecturer at Cardiff University who looks into the relationship between fans and their favourite singers.
She says that collective action by fans can create a sense of "belonging" within their community and lets them "express their identity".
"However, I think something is changing more recently and we're seeing more isolated, disruptive, individual physical acts such as throwing items," she tells BBC Newsbeat.
She also says people's attitudes may have changed since the Covid pandemic "where we couldn't be physically present at concerts".
And Lucy thinks some people are doing it because it's harder to be seen by artists on social media.
"If you're in the same physical space as them, and you're throwing something, then you're going to get noticed," she says.
Throwing things on stage is not the only thing that crowds are doing to annoy artists either.
Lucy May Walker is a singer whose songs have been featured on Love Island, but at her gigs she finds fans aren't paying enough attention.
"I have always hated playing music, where I'm pouring my heart out and I'm just listening to the sound of people chatting over it," she says.
"You have to tell them off very politely without them hating you.
"If all of the audience are just talking through my set, I promise you I would rather just play to an empty room."
According to Dr Bennett, some fans are taking matters into their own hands to "ensure correct behaviour during concerts".
"We've seen recently, concert etiquette guides created by Taylor Swift fans.
"Perhaps we'll see more efforts from fans themselves to ensure performers are more respected and protected as they perform."