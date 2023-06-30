Maisie Peters: Fan bumps into singer and chats to Ed Sheeran
It's not every day you bump into one of your favourite singers completely by chance in a record store.
But that's exactly what happened to 24-year-old Hannah Clayton when she popped in to buy the new Maisie Peters LP.
She got chatting to the singer-songwriter when she realised she was blocking her way to the album shelf.
And the day got even stranger when Maisie asked if she wanted to have a chat with none other than global superstar Ed Sheeran.
"When I reached for her record, we started talking and then she turned and asked if I wanted to say hi to Ed," Hannah tells BBC Newsbeat.
"I saw that she had her phone propped up and she was on Instagram live with Ed Sheeran so I was able to chat with him through her.
"He asked me my name, where I was from and if I was going to see him at all this year.
"I walked out of the record store and immediately called all my friends, they were over the moon about it."
Maisie is signed to Ed Sheeran's label and supported him at his stadium shows in Australia and New Zealand earlier this year.
Hannah, who's from the United States, is in the UK to visit family, who recommended she visit Banquet Records, in Kingston-upon-Thames.
She insists she had no idea Maisie would be in there signing copies of her new album The Good Witch when she decided to pop in.
"It was crazy, I just went in the store on a whim," she says.
"I was actually going to look for her album, because I knew it just came out. I went in and there was someone in the corner and I was like, 'wow, she looks familiar'.
"So I kind of got a little closer and I realised it was Maisie.
"We were talking about the album and how she's really excited about it, and she was excited I was there to buy the vinyl."
Hannah, who lives in Portland, Oregon, says Maisie even signed her new album for her.
"I'm a huge vinyl collector," she says.
"I will have a place on my wall for it definitely and I'll get it framed so it can have a good spot."
The Good Witch has just been announced as number one on the Official Albums Chart - making Maisie the youngest British female solo artist in nine years to hit the top spot.