Premier League relegation: How to build your team back to the top flight
We are well into England and Scotland's football transfer windows.
Plenty of fans are constantly searching club hashtags on Twitter or have Insta notifications turned on for top transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.
But what happens to your transfer window when you're no longer in the Premier League?
That's the dilemma facing Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton, who dropped into the Championship after getting relegated last season.
Football finance expert Adam Davis says the first thing that happens is the most obvious one.
"Well, simply put, you lose your star players," he tells Newsbeat.
"You lose a lot of money and the players you bring in might not have that Premier League quality."
The rebuild recipe
For Adam, a football finance expert from Davis Sports Management, what matters most is not how much clubs spend to get back to the big time, but how they spend it.
"The clubs need to make sure that they have clearly defined recruitment strategies and are identifying players early - sometimes four to five months before if they know relegation is quite likely," the 24-year-old says.
"All three of the clubs that have been relegated are pretty big, they'll still have decent wage budgets to try and get them out of the league and it is usually those that have the highest wage bill in the Championship that often do go straight back up.
"Newcastle United is a really good example of a club that didn't spend a huge amount of money but had a good level of wages and bought a very good Championship squad back in 2016 to immediately return."
For some clubs though, they're not as lucky.
"But it can very much go the other way, Aston Villa took three years and lots of spending after relegation to eventually get up through the playoffs," Adam says.
Key ingredients might leave
One side who've already started their rebuild is Leicester City - who were relegated to the Championship after an eight year stint in the Prem which saw them win the league and the FA Cup.
Seven players left at the end of the season, including the likes of midfielder Youri Tielemans and Caglar Soyuncu, while star man James Maddison recently moved to Tottenham in a £40m deal.
"It's really common to see star players leaving following relegation," Adam says.
"Some of the moves are player led, so the player might want to stay in the Premier League or it might be from a club perspective to save money.
"You've got to find a way of cutting your costs any way you can - selling your star players on high wages and potentially on high transfer fees is obviously a really good way of trying to help some of those problems."
But Adam says getting relegated sometimes means you can't get as much money as you'd want for your best players.
"I don't think it'd be unreasonable to suggest on the James Maddison deal, if Leicester had stayed up, that they'd be in a stronger bargaining position and be able to get probably closer to £60m for him."
What taste does it leave in a fan's mouth?
Becky Taylor has been a Leicester City fan for more than 25 years.
"For me it's not just about rebuilding the squad. It's about rebuilding the mentality," she says.
"We really need to get a base of a squad that have a strong mentality and are up for the fight. And that's the key starter."
Leicester have already secured a new manager in former Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca and are close to signing Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks.
"For me, being linked with Harry Winks and Conor Coady is very positive, they're strong leaders," Becky says.
"Then I'd want to see young, hungry players to really start to build something that can progress.
"And it isn't just players to get us out of the league, it's players to get us out of the league and then continue into the Premier League."