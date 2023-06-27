Glastonbury: Headlining with Elton John an 'out of body' experience
- Published
For most musicians, headlining Glastonbury is the ultimate dream - a bucket list item ticked off after years and years of live gigs.
But thanks to Elton John, 20-year-old Stephen Sanchez has already had a taste of topping the bill at Worthy Farm.
The US artist joined the music legend on stage as the 76-year-old played the last UK show of his farewell tour.
Walking on to such a vast crowd felt like a "spiritual experience", Stephen tells BBC Newsbeat.
Elton promised four surprise guests on the Pyramid Stage - leading to a frenzy of speculation about which A-list stars might join him.
Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Britney Spears were all thrown around.
Instead, the crowd, estimated at 120,000 people, was treated to Rina Sawayama, Jacob Lusk from Gabriels and The Killers' frontman Brandon Flowers belting out Elton's big hits.
But unlike the others Stephen got to perform his own song - viral hit Until I Found You.
"It feels like you're stepping into the shoes of your hero a little bit, and the torch is being passed along," Stephen says.
And he says Elton choosing to support lesser-known artists, rather than performing with the likes of Britney and Harry Styles, shows his kindness.
'Just a wonderful guy'
Stephen has known since January after being introduced by Elton at an event in Los Angeles.
"Waves of memories [came back] of sitting in class, dreaming about being on that stage, closing my eyes and seeing the crowd and flags," he says.
"I'd get in trouble for watching festivals on the computer instead of [focusing on a class] happening in front of me."
And you might think it's tough to keep such a massive secret, but Stephen says "it was easy" because it felt so surreal.
"It didn't feel like it was really happening, until days leading up to the festival."
Stephen wouldn't reveal how Elton prepares for his gigs behind the scenes - but he says what you see on stage is what you get behind it.
"He's got a great warm-up, it's fun to hear," he says.
"But he's exactly how you'd imagine him... just a wonderful guy."
So, after performing to a potentially record-breaking Pyramid stage audience, how did Stephen decide to celebrate?
Well, he decided to have a bit of a calm one.
"I got back to the place we were staying at, I put on PJs, I ate a Twix, and laid in bed and called the people I love.
"And then I went to sleep."