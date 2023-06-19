Premier League football: Is the commentary game diverse enough?
"AGUEROOOOOO... I swear, you'll never see anything like this ever again."
And if you're a big football fan, it's probably a bit of commentary you'll never hear again either.
Martin Tyler was the man on the mic when Sergio Aguero smashed in a late winner to complete an incredible comeback and bag Manchester City their first Premier League trophy.
He's been Sky Sports' lead commentator for every Premier League season since it began in 1992.
But they've just announced the 77-year-old will be stepping down and leaving them after 33 years, to be replaced by Peter Drury.
Drury, 55, has previously worked at the BBC, ITV and BT Sport and there's a lot of excitement about him taking over the main mic at Sky.
And while it can't be denied they're two of the best in the game right now, who could be next and is the job diverse enough?
Millie Sian is an up-and-coming commentator covering the Women's Super League.
"Going into the industry, I was under the impression that you don't see many South Asians playing football," she tells Newsbeat.
"I don't see them on the football pitches or in the commentary box."
Millie, who works for BBC Sport, thinks it's important to try and stand out if you want to break through in the industry.
"At one point or another, you just have to believe in yourself," she says.
"You have to believe in your ability, and try and showcase it to people.
"As much as you don't want people to think about your ethnicity, sometimes it can be a really big bonus because you're bringing something different and you might be able to inspire other people."
Tom Gayle started commentating in 2017 and has since worked on Match of the Day and BBC Radio 5 Live.
But he recently tweeted that he's only been paired to broadcast alongside someone of the same skin colour twice in those six years.
Despite this, Tom thinks there's definitely a place for people from all backgrounds to get behind the mic and give commentary a go.
"It's important to know there's a place for you first and foremost," he says.
"Certainly in 2023, I'd like to think [with] the number of platforms and outlets available to people to showcase themselves, anyone can do it."
Drury is well-known for his own style of commentary, and for Millie the way he comes up with his "art form" is definitely an inspiration.
"I mean the way that he comes out with some of his catchphrases, you know those poetic lines, it is such a craft," she says.
But Tom thinks people also need to remember to be themselves.
"I think first and foremost you've got to be comfortable in your own skin and that's something I battled with starting out," he says.
"You're always trying to be a Peter Drury or a Martin Tyler, don't be them be yourself.
"I'm always looking to improve and tweak little different things every season, hopefully knowing that I can be in this game for a very long time."