Glastonbury: Disposable vapes added to 'what not to bring' list
Glastonbury festival has asked fans not to bring disposable vapes.
Its organisers have added the items to its official "do not bring" list - which also includes gazebos and knives.
The updated message says disposable vapes - which contain lithium batteries - "pollute the environment and can be hazardous at waste centres".
There's no suggestion the devices will be confiscated - but BBC Newsbeat has approached the festival for more information.
Glastonbury has also urged festivalgoers to "reduce, reuse and recycle" and avoid other single-use items like body glitter and body wipes.
It's banned the sale of plastic bottles on-site since 2019 - fans are encouraged to bring reusable bottles instead.
Arctic Monkeys and Guns N' Roses will top the bill at this year's Glastonbury, which takes place from 21 June to 26 June.
Other acts on the line-up include Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X and Flo.
When the line-up was announced, there was criticism on social media that all the main stage headliners were male - though there is almost a 50:50 split between male and female acts elsewhere.
"We try our best and we obviously aim for 50:50," Emily Eavis previously told the BBC. "Some years, it's more, some years, it's less.
"This year, we did have a female headliner, and she unfortunately had to pull out... It changes all the time.
"But next year it's looking like we've got two female headliners, so fingers crossed."