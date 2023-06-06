Michael Bibi: Dance music DJ diagnosed with rare cancer
DJ Michael Bibi has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain and spinal cancer.
The dance music producer said it was "moving fast" and he was staying in hospital for treatment.
In an Instagram post on Monday night, he told fans he'd been diagnosed with primary central nervous system (CNS) lymphoma.
"I don't know what lies ahead, I'm tired but I know I am strong and I won't let this beat me," the 32-year-old added.
Michael is one of the British dance scene's most popular DJs, known for his groove style of house music.
He's been on residency at DC10 nightclub in Ibiza and was due to play at the Parklife festival in Manchester and Glastonbury this summer.
The DJ posted the news on Insta alongside a picture of him doing a peace sign with a cannula in his hand.
"Typing this message doesn't quite seem real and I'm sorry for the bad news," he wrote.
"I will be back stronger for you all. Love Bibi."
Solid Grooves, the record label he founded also posted on Insta, saying he'd taken the brand around the world "while maturing and growing into an international superstar".
"The entire team sends our love and support while he recovers, and we hope to have him back with us as soon as possible to make more memories," they added.
'From London heavyweight to global superstar'
By BBC Radio 1's Dance Party DJ Danny Howard
Michael's rise has been sharp over the last five years - going from London heavyweight to global superstar is testament to his hard work and talent.
A brilliant producer and influential DJ, he's leading the new generation of ravers with his Solid Grooves-branded UK warehouse parties and popular Ibiza residency.
While his profile has soared, he's always remained humble and the same guy I used to support back in the day on my late-night Radio 1 show when he was breaking through.
Seeing the news is obviously a highly emotional time for everyone who's ever worked with or been connected with Michael.
We all need to be strong for him, send him love and support as he battles through this devastating time, I know the whole dance community is behind him.
Some of the biggest artists in dance music commented on Michael's Insta post to let him know they were thinking of him, including Skrillex and Jamie Jones.
Dutch DJ Martin Garrix wrote: "You got this bro! sending lots of strength and love."
"This is heartbreaking. Can't imagine what you're going through right now. Wishing you a speedy recovery," Belgian DJ Charlotte de Witte said.
Michael runs two of his own music labels, Solid Grooves and SG Raw, and is known for playing lengthy sets.
Earlier this year, he was forced to cancel some performances due to ongoing tinnitus health-related issues.
The DJ then posted a video online in May saying the problems were down to a "more serious" neurological concern.
CNS lymphoma
- Lymphoma of the brain or spinal cord is also known as primary central nervous system (CNS) lymphoma
- It's a rare type of cancer - around 2 in every 100 brain or spinal cord tumours are lymphomas
- Lymphoma means it starts in the lymphatic system, while primary means it started in the lymph tissue of the brain or the spinal cord
- The lymphatic system is a system of thin tubes and lymph nodes that run throughout the body