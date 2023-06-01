Lydia Bedford: 'A woman could be a Premier League boss'
- Published
Could the appointment of Lydia Bedford as the head coach of a Premier League club's youth team open the door to more opportunities in the men's game?
Lois Balfour, who's a development officer at Suffolk FA and aspiring football coach, thinks so.
The 24-year-old says she and other female coaches only saw themselves working in the women's game.
But she says the appointment of former Leicester City women's manager Lydia as Brentford under-18s' head coach opens up opportunities in the men's game.
Lois says she was shocked by the news of the appointment - thought to be the first time a woman's held a coaching position at a Premier League club.
But it was "a good shock", she says.
Lois had never considered roles in the top flight of the men's game as an option for her - until now.
"Now I can go wherever I want with my coaching," she says.
"It's a possibility for female coaches now."
Lois now coaches men's and women's teams at different levels.
She says her approach varies for both, but some there are some rules that work either way.
"You have to show confidence and believe in the skills you have," she says.
"Believe in yourself and have confidence in what you do, your players will as well."
Laura Broadbent, who works with Leafield Athletic AC near Birmingham, started off playing football but switched to coaching as an adult.
She says she could "only see male coaches and players" when she started training for her badges.
"I didn't think there were many women in any roles in football," she says.
Laura thinks Lydia's appointment shows that "men want women being part of the game".
"The respect is there now," she says.
"I didn't think it was possible a few years ago. I could see a woman as a Premier League boss in my lifetime."
As for Lois, she still dreams of coaching Tottenham in the Women's Super League - and after current boss Rehanne Skinner was sacked, would she consider the call-up?
"For sure. They are the team I support," she says.
"I'm invested in the female game but coaching any side would be a huge achievement for me."
And Laura, whose coaching experiences have inspired her to train as a PE teacher, says there are other rewards for those looking to give it a try.
"I love developing the next generation, seeing them smile and watching them grow as players," she says.
"It's one of the best things you can do - you really find yourself as a coach.
"You can impact players both on and off the pitch."