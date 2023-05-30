Scottish independence: Is it still a priority for young Scots?
All eyes were on one of the biggest bands in the world when they headlined Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee.
But it's something The 1975's frontman Matty Healy said - rather than sang - that's made some headlines.
No, he didn't completely confirm his relationship with rumoured girlfriend Taylor Swift.
Instead, during his set at the festival this weekend he said Scotland "should definitely just be doing its own thing" - something he also brought up at a gig in January.
The country voted to stay in the UK back in 2014 but in truth the talk about Scottish independence has never really gone away.
Dundee is a good place to start - it's where more people supported Scottish independence than anywhere else in the 2014 referendum.
And it's where tens of thousands of young people gathered this weekend to listen to music from the likes of The 1975 and Lewis Capaldi.
Polls suggest Scots aged under 24 are more likely to back independence than the average person.
When Newsbeat asked people at Big Weekend to name a politician, most gave the same answer - Nicola Sturgeon.
But now Ms Sturgeon has stood down, are young Scots still the independence generation or are they worried about other issues?
Someone who agrees with Matty Healy, and was also at Big Weekend, is SNP member Luke Smith.
The 18-year-old says he was in "total shock" when Ms Sturgeon stood down as first minister earlier this year.
One of the things she was best known for was her desire to make Scotland independent.
"You know the world hasn't ended," Luke says.
"We're still the largest party, we're still ahead in the polls, so we've still got that support."
New SNP leader Humza Yousaf made history as the first Muslim to lead a country in western Europe when he took over from Ms Sturgeon as first minister.
South Asian Scots recently told Newsbeat they hope the new leader gives them a voice.
Mr Yousaf has focused on lots of issues since he came to power but has also promised they "will be the generation that delivers independence for Scotland".
And Luke, who lives in North Berwick, isn't worried about him achieving the SNP's goal of independence.
"I think it's early days. But I think the more Scotland sees of him the better he'll be received. And I do think he's got what it takes to appeal broadly," he says.
"It's not no worries. There's obviously going to be one or two things, but I think there's every reason to be confident."
Surprisingly, Labour supporter Amy Lee Fraoli agrees with Luke in some ways.
But she thinks Ms Sturgeon leaving gives her party a big chance to get more voters.
Speaking to Newsbeat down the coast from Dundee at Edinburgh's Portobello Beach, she says there's been "this sort of scrabble for the next big personality".
"I think it's an opportunity to say no this isn't about personality, this is about what you want to do with the country and your values," she says.
"We've not been focusing on what's behind the scenes and the state of our health system and education system and things like that."
And 24-year-old Amy thinks young voters like her are now starting to think about issues other than independence now Ms Sturgeon has left.
"Just before she'd left the conversation was dominated by independence but I think young people are now asking 'how do things affect me?'
"What's my chance of getting into uni or what experience have I had at school, is independence the answer to that or is there another way we could go about that?"
Amy, who lives in West Lothian, thinks it's time for a change after 16 years of SNP government.
"People in the area I'm from aren't better off, the education system's not better off, in some places it's actually worse than it was when the SNP came to office in 2007."
Conservative member Ruan Blockley says the independence referendum was the first time he was able to vote.
"It's what sort of got me into politics. And then there was this wave of nationalism and Nicola Sturgeon," the 25-year-old says.
Ruan, who lives in Glasgow, says he's "delighted" Ms Sturgeon has left and believes voters are motivated to remove a "very bad SNP government".
"Some people did have a soft spot for Nicola Sturgeon," he says.
"But now you look at the opinion poll ratings of Humza Yousaf, they certainly don't feel that way about him.
"I think that's going to motivate people to go out and vote for unionist parties and particularly the Scottish Conservatives."
But how does Ruan think the Scottish Tories will appeal to young voters, a group they haven't always been associated with?
"I think we've got a big task, I'm not going to pretend lots and lots of young people are voting Scottish Conservative," he says.
"But I think it's why we've got to direct policies to young people that will benefit them.
"We need to build more houses, all of my friends are struggling to get on the housing ladder. That's a problem across the political divide, you cannae get a house.
"But it's not just that, it's areas like mental health where young people want to see change."
