Radio 1's Big Weekend: Thirty Seconds to Mars cancel set
- Published
Thirty Seconds to Mars have cancelled their performance at Radio 1's Big Weekend, more than thirty minutes after it was due to begin.
Fans were informed that a "technical issue" meant the rock band would not be playing in Dundee.
That came after a long delay, in which festival-goers were waiting excitedly.
The group, which includes actor Jared Leto as a member, were scheduled to perform for half an hour.
In the announcement on stage, people were told that organisers and the band had tried their best but that a performance would not be possible.
A message was also shown on the big screens, informing fans of the cancellation.
BBC Newsbeat has reached out to the band for a comment.
The BBC says that "everyone associated with the band and Radio 1 has done everything they can to resolve the issues but it just wasn't possible".
'We didn't know what was happening'
Caitlin and Jenna, both 21, drove up from Newcastle to attend Big Weekend on Saturday.
"I do feel bad for people that are working behind the scenes," says Jenna.
"A lot of people take time and effort to put into this stuff. At this stage, you've got so many people, that I think any technical difficulties should have been resolved before anyone comes to the stage."
"We didn't really know what was going on," Caitlin says.
"We were looking forward to it but nothing happened."
"It was nearly time for the next act before somebody came on and told us that they were being cancelled," Jenna adds.
Calum Edwards, 28, was also keen to see the band.
Like Caitlin and Jenna, he's doubtful about the reason of "technical difficulties".
"There's clearly a mic working, so I'd be happy for them to just come out with a guitar, and just perform something."
"So it's a bit rubbish, to be honest."
"I don't know what they had in store, but there's a mic and you can sing."
But Caitlin and Jenna are still determined to enjoy their festival.
Caitlin says there are "other acts" and both her and Jenna will "have an amazing time".
"It's a shame, but at the end of the day, the night is young and it will still be good."