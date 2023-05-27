In pictures: Radio 1's Big Weekend lands in Dundee
Radio 1's Big Weekend has arrived in Dundee - three years after it was due to be held in the city.
Eliza Rose, LF System and Jayda G opened the show on Friday in front of thousands of fans dancing in the sun and into the night.
The event was originally supposed to take place at Camperdown Park in 2020, but was cancelled because of Covid.
Eliza Rose told BBC Newsbeat she felt "fabulous" after her set, despite her driver getting lost on the way.
"I only got here about half an hour, 20 minutes before I had to go on, with no make-up, no hair, no outfit. Speed-dressed and then went on stage."
But "manic is good" for the Baddest of Them All DJ.
Here's some of the best pictures from the weekend so far: