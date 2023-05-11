Beyoncé Renaissance world tour: What to expect
- Published
Beyoncé is back - and has kicked off her Renaissance world tour this week in Stockholm, Sweden.
It's the singer's first time on the road since 2016 so, naturally, demand for tickets was sky-high.
Fans who got to see the opening night told BBC Newsbeat it was "the most expensive show and the craziest show I've ever been to in my life".
From lights and love songs to inclusive loos, here's what you might be able to expect from Queen B's mega-tour.
The long-awaited 43-date run - which sold out almost immediately - will showcase her Grammy-award winning Renaissance album.
Demand pushed UK ticket prices to over £2,300, and convinced Tottenham Hotspur to breach its license by adding a second date.
Beyoncé packing out a stadium is no surprise - but fans who travelled to Stockholm said there were plenty at the gig.
'Lights, lights and more lights'
Like Ella A, who said the three-hour show "felt like a tour throughout her career".
"I don't think I could have imagined how big it was going to be really," she says.
"There's something about being amongst 50,000 people singing passionately to the same song and then seeing an artist you've grown up with your whole life.
"There were also lots and lots and lots and lots of lights.
"I don't think I've ever seen that many lights."
Ella, who's a singer herself and was a semi-finalist in Norway's search for its Eurovision act, says Bey is her idol.
"She's been an inspiration for me my whole life," she says.
"I'd even say that you can see some Beyoncé references in the Eurovision semi-final I did in Norway three months ago.
"In choreography, there's always a little bit of her in everything I do, because I just grew up watching her so much."
'Futuristic visuals'
Beyonce hasn't released any music videos for Renaissance - so the tour is the first chance for fans to experience the tracks with a visual element.
For friends Grecia De la Paz and Alicia Colak, who travelled across Europe to be at the show, the spectacle was worth it.
"Our throats are still recovering," they say. "We planned a whole holiday around her."
Grecia says: "It is my first time in Stockholm. But you can say I came for Beyoncé.
"The visuals were amazing and very futuristic. I was living for the outfits, and all the dancers are absolutely insanely talented.
"They're like part of the show, and I really respect that she let them have their moment as artists."
LGBT tribute
Renaissance celebrates black and queer dance culture - and fans said equality was a big theme on night one.
So much so that Grammy award record-holder Beyoncé reportedly made the decision to make some bathrooms at the venue gender neutral.
Grecia and Alicia say: "As soon as we entered the stadium we saw the stage has the all-genders flag and it's got the trans flag, the LGBTQ+, and that's the visual you have for like, two, three hours.
"She's paying tribute to the LGBTQ community."
Beyoncé's performance of Black Parade - which included a tank - also sent a message about equality and the war in Ukraine, the friends say.
"What she's very good at as bringing messages into her show without being too upfront, but just sharing what's going on in the world which was really nice."
It's something Ella noticed too.
"Just watching everybody, this crowd of people together... somehow, they were all so inclusive and united," she says.
"It's such an inclusive community connected out of love for music, dance, art and Bey herself."
Setlist surprises
And with night one in the bag for Bey, Ella, Grecia and Alicia have some tips for anyone going to see the rest of her tour.
Don't be disappointed if Beyonce doesn't play your favourite song.
"I don't think she did Single Ladies live for example, even though it's a huge song," says Alicia.
"And she didn't do Halo. I'm very surprised, because I feel like it's a song she usually ends her shows with.
"So when the show was over, we were kind of waiting for her to come back."
But fans told Newsbeat they weren't too upset about not getting an encore - after all, she's got a few more tour dates to do.