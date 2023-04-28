Campus racism: University of Manchester apologises over slurs in class
- Published
Black students who staged a walkout in protest against racist language in lectures and seminars have received apologies from Manchester University.
Undergraduates say they complained about a lecturer's use of racist slurs during a French class.
But when the staff member repeated the word at other times despite complaints, they decided to launch the protest.
A spokesperson said senior staff had apologised and it was working with students to address the issues raised.
Students told the BBC's If You Don't Know podcast the lecturer first used the French version of a racist slur when reading from a text during a seminar in November 2021.
She then repeated it in English, the students say.
Sharon*, who was present at the time, says she was "stunned" when she heard it, particularly when the teacher said its connotations were "not that offensive" in French.
"It was so humiliating," she says.
"I just remember walking back to the halls after a seminar, just crying because I couldn't believe it."
'I just felt so upset'
Sharon's next experience, in May 2022, prompted her to make an official complaint.
She says the same lecturer gave her "racialised feedback" about her end-of-year essay on equality in the French legal system.
"She told me not to be 'tempted to use the essay as a platform for personal exasperation or indignation around racism'," says Sharon.
"I just felt so upset when I read that.
"I don't think my work is above critique at all, but it felt so racialised."
Sharon's complaint led to a meeting with the university, and she was offered a personal apology from the lecturer she'd complained about.
But she turned it down as she wanted an apology for the whole seminar group, which didn't happen.
'Violent anti-black slur'
Another student, Anya*, says she also witnessed the lecturer using the same slur - in French - which she read out in a lecture and a seminar in January and February of this year.
Anya says the teacher "basically misled the students about what it meant".
It was after these that students decided to walk out in protest.
"We decided that at this point it was time for collective action and it was the only way for our voices to be heard," says Anya.
"As black students, we feel like we shouldn't have to hear such a violent anti-black slur.
"It's absolutely crazy".
Students have also complained about "a culture of institutional racism" in the department and want more inclusive texts in the curriculum.
They say it only values the thoughts of white people.
Students also want the university to strengthen its guidelines around the use of derogatory language and provide anti-racism training for all staff within The School of Arts, Languages and Cultures.
The university has launched an investigation into all these issues, and students say they do have faith changes will happen.
But the saga has affected their studies.
Sharon says she's seriously considered dropping out and giving up on her degree, and she worries the investigation will be dragged out.
"It keeps me up thinking about all the classes I'm on track to fail just because of how much this has disrupted my studies," she says.
"This has had a huge impact on my mental health. And it's caused me acute psychological distress."
A University of Manchester spokesperson said it had been "positively engaged with students" over their concerns regarding the Department of Modern Languages and Cultures.
They said this contact was "helping us to establish how we might review and address these issues, a process that has already commenced".
Senior staff have "personally apologised" to students exposed to racist language and for "the lack of sensitivity displayed in discussions of topics such as racism, racial representations and colonialism".
The university says it wants to "continue to collaborate with students in our ongoing review process".
If You Don't Know... also asked for comment from the lecturer but the university said it wouldn't put her forward for an interview.
*Names have been changed to protect students' identities