British Vogue cover star Ellie Goldstein on her dream gig
- Published
Ellie Goldstein is 21 years old - and she's already achieved what most models dream of.
Last week, Ellie was revealed as one of five cover stars of the latest edition of British Vogue.
The new issue focuses on 19 disabled people from the worlds of fashion, sport and the arts.
Ellie has Down's syndrome, and she's been modelling for five years, landing huge campaigns with brands like ASOS and Gucci.
She tells BBC Newsbeat she wanted to be part of the Vogue issue to be a "role model to others in the industry" and she was "honoured" to be asked.
"It was my dream," she says. "Now I'm on it."
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Ellie says her favourite part of the shoot, which happened four weeks ago, was having her hair and make-up done.
"And it was glamorous. Even the clothes were dazzling on me. I loved it," she says.
Ellie says that she "never" could have imagined being a Vogue cover star.
She saw it at the same time as the public when it was unveiled on social media last week.
Ellie was at college on the day, nervously waiting for the big announcement.
"And then I saw it. I was like, oh my God," she says.
"And then I was crying, for like two minutes."
Ellie's also been chosen as the UK ambassador for an inclusive Barbie doll based on a person with Down's syndrome.
But she's not fulfilled all of her dreams and, looking to the future, she wants to walk down the runway at New York Fashion Week.
And she hopes to see more people with disabilities modelling, to "represent people out there, to be more inclusive".