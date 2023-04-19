PrettyLittleThing Eid shop: Young Muslims criticise fashion brand
PrettyLittleThing has been criticised for its "inappropriate" outfits offered to Muslim shoppers celebrating the end of Ramadan.
Muslims usually celebrate the close of the holy month by eating delicious food, visiting loved ones and dressing up in their finest clothes.
So it's natural that you'd want to find a new outfit for the occasion.
But PLT has been criticised for its "Eid edit" - a selection of suggested looks to mark the religious festival.
The items on offer, like split dresses, miniskirts and bodycon dresses, are what you'd expect to find on the fast fashion site but many Muslims dress modestly on a day-to-day basis to reflect their religious beliefs.
PLT told Newsbeat the items "listed in the category are styled to be worn as layers rather than single items" and the brand didn't intend "to cause offence".
"As a brand we endeavour to build a community of #EveryBODYinPLT, a movement towards equality, body positivity regardless of body type, race or gender and collectively we celebrate multiple holidays throughout the calendar year," the spokesperson added.
Shoppers have unearthed the page - which appears to have been generated last year - while searching for garments to celebrate in 2023.
And PrettyLittleThing also has a 2023 "Eid edit" on the United Arab Emirates version of its site.
It's led to comments online, with people accusing the brand of being tone-deaf and trying to cash in without doing its research.
Ramadan - the Islamic holy month - is an important time for Muslims and probably most famous as a period of fasting.
But many also use the time to reconnect with their faith.
Mehek Bukhari, 25, says one way to do this is by "practising modesty, wearing loose-fitting clothing and covering your body" during Ramadan.
"These dresses aren't very compatible with Eid like miniskirts and tight dresses," she says.
"Eid is a very family, community feel and I don't think many people will rock up to the mosque wearing this.
"It is very ignorant."
Digital creator Mehek feels the move is a "cheap attempt at trying to be inclusive" and that other big retailers with Eid ranges research their target audience.
Anika Khalid, 23, who's a regular PrettyLittleThing shopper, agrees that the selection misses the mark.
"Maybe they are slightly uneducated," she says.
"I can't assume everyone knows that Muslim women should be dressing modestly.
"They should research modest fashion and what is religiously appropriate for Muslims to wear and then try catering towards that group."
Fashion lover Maisha Rahman, 23, feels that the company is "promoting the wrong type of clothing".
"It's quite disrespectful, to be honest," she says.
She also thinks the PrettyLittleThing is "just trying to look inclusive and act like they dress for all when they don't".
But PLT shopper Amira Mohammed thinks it is possible to find modest clothes on the site.
"I mostly wear jumpers and long sleeved blouses or longer dresses from there," the 23-year-old says.
"I can find modest clothes on PLT.
"But it can be hard because when you think you've found a nice dress, you click the next picture and then it's backless."
Fashion TikToker Iman Nassir, 20, thinks that PLT has followed other retailers such as H&M by having an Eid collection.
"But when you go on to the Eid page it's just clothes that have had on the website for years," she says.
"It's like they are just trying to sell clothes that no-one likes and they just don't know what to do with them."