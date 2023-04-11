Logan Paul: How far can YouTuber go as a WWE wrestler?
When Logan Paul signed with WWE in July last year, some fans thought it would be a short-term gimmick designed to generate publicity.
But fast forward nine months and the YouTuber has signed a new multi-year deal with the company.
He announced the news to his 25.4 million Instagram followers with an unusually understated post saying simply "contract renewed".
But there's been nothing understated about the social media star's performances in the ring.
Logan's impressed WWE fans with his dramatic high-flying moves and some have said he's the best ever celebrity-turned-wrestler.
The man himself told ESPN: "I feel incredibly blessed to have found something that I'm good at, at 28 years old.
"The fact that the organization believes I'm good enough to continue hopefully building this WWE legacy is mind-blowing."
'He can fly'
But has Logan been blessed with good storylines and talented opponents, or does he really have what it takes to make it in sports entertainment?
Zak Zodiac - who's a professional wrestler and coach - says Logan is "naturally gifted" in the ring.
"There's a lot of celebrities that come into professional wrestling that won't put the graft in," he tells Newsbeat.
"But Logan Paul is certainly not that person.
"The last few shows when he's jumping on to the announcement tables, that's a big risk and this man is putting his body on the line."
Zak, whose story is told in the 2019 wrestling film Fighting With My Family that also starred Dwayne Johnson, says Logan has mastered the basic skills.
"Whenever I'm training anyone, we spend a lot of time on the foundations," he says.
"The footprint of professional wrestling, which is things like your bumps, your footwork, your ring awareness and your ring skill, these are all the things that make you an all-round professional wrestler.
"If you look at some of the world's greats like Shawn Michaels, Eddie Guerrero and people like that, their basics are what make them stand out.
"Logan Paul has shown that he's got his credentials down. Yes, he can fly and he can win the crowd, but he's also got his basics right and that's exciting."
Zak also thinks getting a social media star like Logan in has brought fresh eyes on WWE.
"The sky's the limit for Logan Paul in professional wrestling," he says.
"He's got every chance to go on and submit his name as a professional wrestler, maybe even win championships.
"I would like to see him get a permanent contract with WWE."