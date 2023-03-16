George Ezra 2023 tour: Vertigo diagnosis shines light on symptom
- Published
If you're a George Ezra fan you might have been hoping to see the star perform earlier this week.
But you'd have been left disappointed when the singer cancelled due to being diagnosed with acute vertigo.
Vertigo is a symptom, rather than a condition itself.
It causes the sensation that you, or the environment around you, is moving or spinning.
It's something Leanne Buck understands well. The 22-year-old doesn't know the exact reason behind her experience of vertigo - but has had it since she was 14.
Leanne's learnt one of her triggers is standing up - something that impacts her every day.
"A lot of my role at work includes filming and being on photoshoots and that involves being stood up, so I notice I often need to [rest] afterwards," she tells BBC Newsbeat.
She explains her colleagues are supportive, but it leaves her feeling bad.
"I can take lots of breaks, but I'm in my twenties and would like to think I'm in the prime of my life."
On a bad day, Leanne says she has to lie down in a dark room and "hope it will pass".
"My vision goes very white and all I can hear is a ringing in my ears. It can be quite scary."
Kelly Boyson can also relate, having lived with vertigo for over eight years.
We don't know the exact cause behind George Ezra's vertigo - but for Kelly, it's a result of Meniere's disease - an inner ear disorder.
She tells Newsbeat the symptoms go beyond dizziness.
"Vertigo can make you feel very sick and can last for hours."
"It's like a merry-go-round. You're spinning around and when you come off, you can't walk and everything goes blurry."
"There's nothing you can do to stop it. You've just got to wait it out," she says.
Housebound
In the early days of diagnosis, Kelly couldn't leave the house on her own because her attacks were so frequent.
"I'd get them two to three times a week, and it's scary."
She recalls one attack on the London Underground, and "having to hang on to the walls of the Tube".
"I was taken up to an office by an officer because they thought I was drunk."
What to do if you experience vertigo
According to the NHS, an attack of vertigo can last seconds or months.
Although the most common symptom is dizziness, sufferers have severe headaches and high temperatures.
According to Prof Simon Lloyd, a specialist in this area, you should seek medical help depending on how severe the issue is.
"With severe vertigo, the best thing to do is to go to your local A&E," Prof Lloyd, president of the British Society of Otology says.
"If it's mild and not something that needs urgent attention, then your GP can usually give you guidance about the best course of treatment."
Nanette Mellor, from The Brain Charity, says vertigo is "nothing to be scared of" and there are people who can help.
By checking in with a doctor, Nanette explains, patients can find out what's causing the issue.
"It might be something quite common like an inner ear infection or something like migraines."
Fans are still waiting to find out if George Ezra will perform as planned in Leeds later on.
Although he received a lot of supportive messages on social media after cancelling his London show at short notice, there were some who suggested he "pull himself together".
Leanne wants people to be more sympathetic.
"I understand the frustrations of people who are excited for the gig, but it can be very debilitating."
"It's disorientating when the room feels like it's spinning... so to expect someone experiencing that feeling to go on stage and perform?
"I wouldn't wish that on anyone."