Law Roach: Zendaya, Ariana Grande stylist announces shock retirement

Law RoachGetty Images
Law Roach has styled looks for many red carpets including the Oscars and Met Gala
By Megan Lawton
Newsbeat reporter

Pioneering celebrity stylist Law Roach has announced his retirement, saying his cup was "empty".

Best known for his work with the likes of Zendaya, Ariana Grande and Bella Hadid, he hinted that the decision was not related to "the clothes".

"The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win… I'm out," he wrote on Instagram.

Several stars have expressed their shock at the news, with Law's looks being seen as recently as the Oscars.

"Every person that trusted me with their image, I'm so grateful for you all," Law added.

Getty Images
Law styled Megan Thee Stallion for the Oscars weekend

One of the most famous red carpet looks was at the 2019 Met Gala when he designed Zendaya in a Cinderella gown while he himself dressed as her fairy godmother.

With a few waves of his wand, the dress lit up - a look that got people talking.

"Not many stylists are that innovative and creative," Alexis Adjei, a stylist from Essex tells BBC Newsbeat.

Getty Images
Zendaya and Law at the 2019 Met Gala
Getty Images
Law is known for creating memorable styles for big stars

She's followed Law's career for years and calls him "a legend in the game".

For Alexis, Law's looks are "moments".

"He doesn't do the norm, he creates conversation and controversy, and makes the moment last."

"Some might say his looks are gimmicks and theatrics, but it's not. He is all about the transformation."

For Alexis, that's an important part of being a stylist.

As well as styling red carpet looks, Law is known for thinking outside the box when transforming the everyday looks of celebrities.

"He'll take any celebrity and turn them into a style icon and has everyone like 'give us more'," explains Alexis.

"What he does is incredible and the fashion world will be at a loss without him."

Getty Images
Law's style for Ariana Grande at the 2020 Grammy awards
Getty Images
Bella Hadid at the Met Gala 2022

And that's a sentiment shared by many.

Within hours of posting, celebrities including Addison Rae and Vogue boss Edward Enninful wrote of their sadness, with supermodel Naomi Campbell writing:

"Law I won't let you !!!! We don't quit … strived too hard."

Alexis Adjei
Alexis has worked for a stylist for the last 10 years and says it can be a stressful industry

For Alexis, Law's work is a huge inspiration, both professionally and personally.

"I see his looks and I'm like, 'wow, hopefully one day, I can get to where he is'. As a black person he's really inspiring to me."

"I feel like Law does love fashion enough to reconsider eventually, but there needs to be a big change in the industry, especially for black people.

"And I advocate for us, because I've experienced it," she adds.

Follow Newsbeat on Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.

Related Topics

More on this story