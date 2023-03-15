Law Roach: Zendaya, Ariana Grande stylist announces shock retirement
- Published
Pioneering celebrity stylist Law Roach has announced his retirement, saying his cup was "empty".
Best known for his work with the likes of Zendaya, Ariana Grande and Bella Hadid, he hinted that the decision was not related to "the clothes".
"The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win… I'm out," he wrote on Instagram.
Several stars have expressed their shock at the news, with Law's looks being seen as recently as the Oscars.
"Every person that trusted me with their image, I'm so grateful for you all," Law added.
One of the most famous red carpet looks was at the 2019 Met Gala when he designed Zendaya in a Cinderella gown while he himself dressed as her fairy godmother.
With a few waves of his wand, the dress lit up - a look that got people talking.
"Not many stylists are that innovative and creative," Alexis Adjei, a stylist from Essex tells BBC Newsbeat.
She's followed Law's career for years and calls him "a legend in the game".
For Alexis, Law's looks are "moments".
"He doesn't do the norm, he creates conversation and controversy, and makes the moment last."
"Some might say his looks are gimmicks and theatrics, but it's not. He is all about the transformation."
For Alexis, that's an important part of being a stylist.
As well as styling red carpet looks, Law is known for thinking outside the box when transforming the everyday looks of celebrities.
"He'll take any celebrity and turn them into a style icon and has everyone like 'give us more'," explains Alexis.
"What he does is incredible and the fashion world will be at a loss without him."
And that's a sentiment shared by many.
Within hours of posting, celebrities including Addison Rae and Vogue boss Edward Enninful wrote of their sadness, with supermodel Naomi Campbell writing:
"Law I won't let you !!!! We don't quit … strived too hard."
For Alexis, Law's work is a huge inspiration, both professionally and personally.
"I see his looks and I'm like, 'wow, hopefully one day, I can get to where he is'. As a black person he's really inspiring to me."
"I feel like Law does love fashion enough to reconsider eventually, but there needs to be a big change in the industry, especially for black people.
"And I advocate for us, because I've experienced it," she adds.