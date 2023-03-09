TKorStretch: Family of rapper stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival release music
- Published
Like so many young mums, O'shian Edwards sings and plays music to her baby boy while he's in the bath.
But it means a lot more to the 22-year-old because she's playing songs to little Ta'khali by his murdered dad.
O'shian was six months pregnant when her boyfriend Takayo Nembhard was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival last year.
The 21-year-old rapper - better known as TKorStretch - was with his sister and friends in a large crowd when he was attacked.
O'shian says having TK's music has really helped her bring up four-month-old Ta'khali on her own.
"It's very important because he's not going to get to meet him," she tells Newsbeat.
"It's just really nice to know that he'll get some form of something because he didn't get to see him.
"His music helps me, just even listening to it some days while I'm bathing Khali.
"He's always in the background somewhere, so it's just nice for him to always be around."
At the time of his murder, TK's music had been streamed more than a million times and played on BBC Radio 1Xtra.
The Bristol rapper also went viral on TikTok and was speaking to major record labels about signing a deal.
His family are now releasing his first album, a six-track EP called Rising, six months after he was killed.
O'shian says TK was "very passionate about his music" and took every chance he could to get his songs out there.
"He was definitely rising, that's why his EP is called that," she says.
"For me it's a form of comfort to know that his music is still getting released, because that's something that he wanted.
"So the fact that he's not here and it's still happening, it's just really nice to see and to see that his fans still want to hear his music."
TK's dad Vince Nembhard used to take his son to every studio session, video shoot and radio interview.
He says he struggled to listen to his music after the murder but decided to release the album because it was what TK wanted.
"I couldn't listen to his music at the time, it was so hard," he tells Newsbeat.
"But then I'm thinking that's what he wanted, so I have to do it for him, I was there with him all the time.
"So I went at his gravesite and I stood there and spoke with him. And I said 'look I want to put your EP out for you because I know that's what you wanted'."
The family say the most important thing about releasing TK's music is so his legacy can live on for Ta'khali.
"His son is going to grow up [and] his dad won't be in the park to kick a football with him," Vince says.
"I need to make sure when he grows up, he have something to be proud of.
"So I'm thinking I'm going to put this music out so when his son grows up he can say my dad was going to be a star, that's my dad he was talented."
TK was attacked in Ladbroke Grove in west London during Notting Hill Carnival and died later in hospital on 29 August.
Four people have since been arrested on suspicion of his murder, but no-one has been charged.
O'shian says she would've been at the carnival with TK if she wasn't pregnant and was messaging him before he was stabbed.
"I last spoke to him around half eight and then we got the call a few hours later," she says.
"I just thought when he didn't answer me he was just having fun really."
O'shian had known TK since she was 16 and says it's been hard bringing up Khali without him.
"I would say that the worst part has probably been Takayo not being able to see his son thrive and see all the different type of milestones that he's achieving.
"But it's bittersweet because I love having my son here."