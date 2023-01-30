Tommy Fury v Jake Paul: Boxer says he'll 'dismantle' YouTuber
Boxer Tommy Fury has vowed that his fight against Jake Paul next month will go ahead - and he expects to "dismantle" the YouTuber.
The pair have been due to face each other twice before, but both bouts were called off.
Jake has said he still has doubts their long-awaited face-off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will actually happen.
But Tommy's told BBC Newsbeat: "I've got my soul's sights focused on Jake Paul."
The boxing pro - younger brother of world champion heavyweight Tyson Fury - said his training regime was "rigorous" and "does not bode well" for his opponent.
"By the time I get in the ring I'll be an absolute specimen and I'll be able to dismantle this man very quickly and very early," he said.
Influencer Jake, who took up boxing three years ago, believes he can cause an upset at the match on 26 February.
He accused Tommy of being "the runt of the Fury family" and a "spray tanner".
And Jake said his opponent's focus would be off because Tommy's partner, Molly-Mae Hague, has been pregnant. The couple met on the 2019 series of Love Island.
Tommy didn't want to discuss a rumour - started by Jake - that the baby had been born.
He said family was "far more important than a boxing match" but insisted his personal life wasn't going to affect his training.
And he was much happier to share his predictions for the fight.
"There's no way this man can beat me," Tommy said. "There's not a chance in the world.
"Just because he's got 22 million followers on Instagram, that doesn't make it a 50-50 fight."
Responding to Jake's jibes about his famous relatives, Tommy said he feels "no pressure" because of the family name.
But he did admit that, if he bags a win in Riyadh, he definitely won't be carrying on Tyson's family tradition of a post-fight song.
"I don't want to burst anybody's eardrums and you definitely don't want to hear me sing," he says.
'I'd fight him on the moon'
There's been a bit of discomfort about the decision to hold the fight in Saudi Arabia.
Like World Cup host country Qatar, it has strict laws and has been criticised for its human rights record.
Tommy told Newsbeat that his management team handles the organisation side of things, and he's just looking forward to the fight.
"I don't care, I'd fight this man on the moon and fight him in the parking lot outside. I'm not really interested. If it's Saudi, I'm happy to be coming to Saudi, putting on a show for everybody," he said.
