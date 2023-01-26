Sikh player in head covering row welcomes FA rule update for refs
A Sikh footballer who was sent off for confronting an opponent who tugged on his head covering has welcomed new guidance for referees.
Midfielder Charan Singh Basra got a second yellow card when he reacted to another player touching the patka he wears for religious reasons.
It prompted a wave of complaints to The Football Association (FA).
It's now told officials that what happened to Charan could be a red-card offence.
The new guidance says referees should send off any player who deliberately and inappropriately touches a religious head covering.
Charan, who plays for semi-pro side Langford FC, tells BBC Asian Network the change is "needed" after his experience.
"You get people saying stuff now and again" on the pitch, he says.
But his experience during the Spartan South Midlands League match in January "was the first time anyone's ever touched my patka", he says.
"It just comes down to being educated. It's an awareness," says Charan.
"Half the time the players do it not with the intention of being racist, they just aren't aware that it's such a significant part of a Sikh's identity."
Pioneering Jurnail Singh who was the first Sikh referee in English football, helped to shine a light on this issue and bring it to the FA's attention.
Mr Singh, from Wolverhampton, says he "wanted to raise awareness around the significance of the patka, hijab, and any other articles of faith worn by any player or referee."
"If we don't act upon these kind of incidents, it could put off the next generation of children from getting involved in sport".
The FA says it's written to all match officials across the English game to outline the new guidance, which aims to "stamp out discrimination" in the sport.
"The guidance confirms that touching religious head coverings without an individual's permission is an offensive act, given it is an article of faith," it said in a statement.
"Therefore, if an incident of this nature occurs during a match and is seen by the match officials, it is to be considered a red card offence."