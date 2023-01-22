Folajimi-Olubumni Adewole: Plaque unveiled for Thames hero
A man who died trying to rescue a woman from the River Thames was described as "the best of all of us" as a plaque was unveiled in memory of him.
Folajimi "Jimi" Olubumni-Adewole was 20 when he went into the water in April 2021.
A plaque honouring him has been unveiled in Cathedral Square by London Bridge, where he jumped in.
His brother Bolaji told BBC Newsbeat he hoped the recognition would "inspire other people to be a hero".
"It's no longer sorrow we feel," Bolaji added, "we celebrate him now".
Jimi, from South London, was on his way home from work when he went into the water with another would-be rescuer, Joaquim Garcia.
The woman and Joaquim were saved by the coastguard and marine police but Jimi couldn't be found.
His body was recovered about six hours later near London Bridge.
His mum Olasunkanmi, who regularly visits the spot, said she was "so happy" to see the tribute.
"Jimi is a hero and that's why everyone has come here today," she said. "I'm so grateful."
'He made me a better man'
Jimi's best friend Bernard Kosia was with him on the night. He didn't follow him into the water because he can't swim.
"I didn't just lose a friend, I lost an adviser, I lost someone I could take comfort in," he said.
"Being able to see the plaque, and being able to share this moment today with everyone, means everything to me.
"Standing here today knowing that this is for him, and that he can live on even when I'm dead, I'm at peace," he said, adding: "He made me into a better man. I want to say thank you, Jimi."
The ceremony on Sunday was organised by the Living Bankside charity.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who also attended, said Jimi "was the best of all of us".
"His parents' pain will never go away, but we can make it easier by talking about Jimi's story."