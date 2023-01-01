Dry January, Veganuary and resolutions: What you need to know
Celebrated Christmas a little too hard? You might be looking to change things up. Whether it's time to try Dry January, Veganuary or an old-fashioned New Year's resolution, here's what they're about.
It's about giving something up or changing something
Dry January is about not drinking alcohol, while people taking part in Veganuary stop using or eating any animal products for January - like trial runs of a different lifestyle. Resolutions, on the other hand, are supposed to last longer - and are usually focused on self-improvement like exercising more, saving money or putting your phone down more.
It can be good for your health... and your pocket
Dry January's organisers say a month without booze can boost your sleep, give you more energy and help your mental health. Veganuary's organisers argue a plant-based diet is good for your health, reduces animal suffering and helps the environment. And with inflation pushing up prices of meat and alcohol, there's a chance both could save you some money.
But quitting ain't easy
Very few people manage to avoid meat completely or stay totally "dry" when taking on the January challenges. A small survey by opinion poll company YouGov found only a third of the people it asked managed to stick to their New Year's resolution completely.
There are ways to set yourself up for success
Experts suggest people look out for "triggers" - situations like stress that might push you into indulging in food or drink or abandoning that after-work jog. Other common tips include making a plan, tracking your progress and finding a community or "buddy" to support you as you go.
Or you could just not bother
Making big, sudden changes to your lifestyle can be hard, so some recommend smaller more achievable changes - using the stairs instead of a lift is a classic example. And if you're starting a new exercise plan it's important to start slowly so you don't overdo it. Dry January, meanwhile, can cause dangerous withdrawal problems for people physically dependent on alcohol.
Remember that you're only human
Don't beat yourself up if you slip up. Even with all the focus on January, the hope is to inspire long-term change. So while you might not quit beer forever or be running marathons by February, you should pat yourself on the back for making any change for the better.