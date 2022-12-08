Levi Davis: Reward offered in search for missing rugby player
A £10,000 reward is being offered to help find a British rugby player who has disappeared in Barcelona.
Levi Davis has been missing in Spain for over a month, last being seen on 29 October.
His mum Julie previously told BBC Newsbeat about her frustration at the "slow" progress of the investigation.
The 24-year-old's family also announced a private investigator called Gavin Burrows would now be involved in the hope of gathering more information.
Julie said the family were "thankful" to him for volunteering his services.
"The fact that we've got now him involved will mean that there'll be more more eyes on deck, in hopefully finding Levi."
Last sighting
The Worthing Raiders winger travelled by boat from Ibiza, where he visited a friend, on 29 October.
He was last seen on CCTV leaving the Old Irish Pub in the centre of Barcelona at about 22:00.
The rugby union player has not been seen or heard from since.
"I'm concerned about Levi's welfare, if he's eating OK. I just don't know how he's managing to get by from day-to-day," Julie says.
Julie, from Solihull in the West Midlands, last had contact with her son a few hours before he went missing.
He sent her a video taken on board his boat from Ibiza, showing the view from the deck and telling her: "It's beautiful here".
Since the end of October there have been a few possible sightings of Levi - but none have been confirmed as him.
Then, almost three weeks ago, his passport was discovered at Barcelona's port area.
Spanish police have confirmed this to the BBC, but say they can't comment on the investigation any further at this stage.
"Since the last thing we heard about the passport, there's been no more information," Julie says.
She travelled to Barcelona with her son Nathan a few weeks ago to search for Levi herself, and is planning to go back again soon.
Levi previously played for Bath Rugby, which shared the appeal over his disappearance a month ago.
He's also known for his TV appearances in ITV's Celebrity X Factor in 2019 and E4's Celebs Go Dating in 2020.