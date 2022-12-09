AEW's Saraya: Ex-WWE star on her dream return to the ring
- Published
"It felt fantastic - I never thought I'd be able to wrestle again."
Saraya-Jade Bevis - aka WWE's Paige - says retiring in 2018 due to a neck injury was "one of the hardest things".
But then, earlier this year, she shocked the world by appearing for rival promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW).
At first Saraya didn't appear as a competitor - but now, four and a half years later, the 30-year-old is back in the ring.
Recalling the day she was medically cleared, she told the BBC: "I just burst into tears and was like this is one of the best days of my life."
Her first match back was against Britt Baker - who she credits with helping her with her return - in November.
Saraya, who was born in Norwich, is one of professional wrestling's best-known talents, receiving awards recognising her contribution to its women's division.
Tackling the haters
With many happy to see her back, the reaction to Saraya's return was largely positive.
But there was also a stream of online negativity.
Compared to when male superstars Edge and Daniel Bryan returned after their career-threatening layoffs, Saraya feels there was a difference in reaction to her comeback.
"There was a lot more support for them than for me - whether they just didn't like me as a person or a wrestler."
But she has a laid-back approach to the negative comments.
"If it's good, if it's bad, people are going to hate it either way, so I just have to be like: 'At least you're watching me'."
'Wrestling is one big family'
Saraya says her family were the first ones she contacted when she was medically cleared.
But she also spoke to fellow wrestler Sasha Banks, as her neck injury happened during a match against her.
"I felt really awful for Sasha. Even though I was the one that got the injury, it takes its toll on somebody mentally," she said.
"Wrestling isn't an easy sport. And we sign up to get hurt… but it really does mess you up to end someone's career like that."
She says fans of both are "very passionate" and would go "head-to-head for years" even though the pair had no issues.
"We were just like we don't have this rivalry behind-the-scenes," she said.
"Wrestling is one big family, whether you've known someone for a day or for a decade.
"They're all there for you and they know how important it is."