N-Dubz: The reunion tour full of surprises Published 6 hours ago

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, N-Dubz had a sold out comeback tour, including gigs at arenas

After an 11-year hiatus, fans couldn't wait for the N-Dubz reunion tour. But after such a long break it hasn't been without a few hiccups.

Gigs have been plagued with reports of fighting, late arrivals and the trio had to reschedule their Nottingham show after cancelling at the last minute.

But many fans say the shows have been amazing and the band is already planning another tour next year.

Some gave BBC Newsbeat their verdict on the long-anticipated reunion tour.

The comeback shows begin with a bold opening.

Before Dappy, Fazer and Tulisa emerge on stage for their set, an announcement is made to the audience.

The lights go down and a woman's voice speaks.

"This is your emergency broadcast system announcing the commencement of the annual N-Dubz purge.

"Commencing at the siren... any and all antics including shouting nanani, vigorous vibing, intoxication, toxic behaviour and drunk-texting your ex will now be mandatory."

'It just got really out of hand'

Image source, Emilie Musson Image caption, Emilie Musson was at the show in Nottingham which was cancelled at the last minute

"The vibe in the arena didn't feel right from the get-go," says Emilie Masson.

She lives in Nottingham and didn't think twice about booking tickets to see the group at the Motorpoint Arena on 22 November.

For the 25-year-old, N-Dubz is about the nostalgia - it takes her back to her school days where she remembers boys wearing Dappy hats and girls being "The Female Boss".

N-Dubz had a string of hits between 2006 and 2011 - including Ouch, Papa Can You Hear Me and Number 1 - a chart topping collaboration with Tinchy Stryder.

"It just brings back so many childhood memories of listening to it," Emilie says.

"But I feel like it's kind of been tarnished now that the comeback tour has not really been a success."

She says people were getting "really riled up" as rumours spread among the crowd that Dappy may not be well enough to perform.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, N-Dubz apologised but said singer Dappy had been advised by doctors to rest and would be unable to perform

After support act Wes Nelson finished his set, and after the headliners were due on stage, a last-minute announcement finally confirmed the performance had been cancelled.

"And that was it - it just kicked off. It proper kicked off," says Emilie.

"People were fighting and throwing drinks," she says. "People were screaming and shouting and pushing you towards get down the stairs.

"It just became very unhinged."

Emilie says the gig was so chaotic she had doubts about returning for the rescheduled performance.

'I needed to go again'

Image source, Fredi Moore Image caption, Fredi Moore enjoyed the gig so much she booked tickets for a second date

Not all fans had a bad experience and a lot of the reaction online has been positive.

"There was so much on social media about fights, how people couldn't control the behaviour and stuff like that," says Fredi Moore.

"I was a little bit worried but it was nothing like what I'd seen on TikTok and other social media."

Images and videos shared online show violence breaking out at a number of shows, including in Birmingham and Bournemouth.

But 29-year-old Fredi from London saw the band with her brother in the city on 17 November and had such a good time she bought tickets to see them again on Tuesday.

"It was absolutely incredible," Fredi says. "I'm so happy that I've done it again."

And despite what she expected, she says the London shows were actually "really peaceful and respectful".

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, N-Dubz rose to fame in the late 2000s with hits like I Need You, Ouch and Better Not Waste My Time

She thinks N-Dubz have been unfairly criticised for the actions of a minority of fans.

"I feel like the band has got a lot of negativity because it's their fans," she says. "But the people that are going in, they're all adults."

Both Fredi and Emilie also think a lot of the online discourse about fans, which has included class slurs, is also unfair.

"I've seen a lot of negative comments from people that didn't even go to the concert being really negative and nasty about the concert goers," says Emilie.

"They were saying, 'what did you expect from the N-Dubz fans, this is what you get when you live in a council estate and you listen to that kind of music'.

"I think that's really unkind."

After going their separate ways more than a decade ago, the N-Dubz comeback has clearly been a success for the group.

They sold out 17 shows, including some of the biggest arenas in the country. Such was the demand, they had to add a further six dates - all arenas.

And they're already preparing for more, recently announcing a new single and a further 11 tour dates next summer.

